When Priyanka Chopra Was Saved By Her Quantico Co-Star Yasmine Al Massri From Getting Injured On Set
Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to wish her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri on her birthday. The desi girl shared a throwback video which gives us a glimpse of how the Lebanese actress once saved Priyanka's life while they were shooting for the ABC show.
How Priyanka Chopra's Co-Star Come To Her Rescue
In the video shared by PeeCee, we see the actress being unaware about a chair on which the cinematographer was sitted with his back to her, moving towards towards her. Yasmine then jumps in the nick of time to save Priyanka from getting badly injury. Shaken by what had transpired, we then see a flustered Priyanka with her hands on her face.
Priyanka Chopra captioned the video as, "Thank you for always having my back. #Throwback You are so loved, beautiful!"
Priyanka Chopra And Yasmine Al Massri Share A Great Camaraderie
Priyanka Chopra and Yasmine Al Massri are close friends and are often seen chilling together. The latter had even attended PeeCee's wedding in Jodhpur.
Later, she had taken to her Instagram page and written, ."Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for making your union as one about two families becoming one, about people from all around the world becoming friends and lovers.. about Indian spices frying crispy bacon sticks in my breakfast plate and putting my tongue on fire.. thank you for putting everyone on rehab from their iPhones and reminding us of the beauty of having our own senses only to live and remember every moment of this without selfies.. thank you for letting us watch you love each other and love those around you.. we will definitely need another rehab week now before going back to the world ..I will never get over the Jonas team winning the sangeet party.. besides that fuck yes ! there were the fireworks, the castle.. the fairytale week of events, parties, ceremonies, royal outfits, magical setups, gourmet food and the best entertainment elements that you think of.. here is to you laughing like kids and for the next "carbs free please" Holidays in family Monsieur and Madame Jonas .. I love you #priyankachopra #nickjonas #love #family #friends and a #party #happiness."
Speaking About Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects
The actress will next be seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Besides this, Priyanka also plays a pivotal role in Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be The Heroes, the teaser of which was released by the makers last week.
