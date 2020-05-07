When Rakul Preet Wasn’t Prepared To Wear A Bikini, But Her Dad's Reaction Had Her All Surprised!

There are many parents out there, who aren't okay with the idea of seeing their daughters in revealing clothes, and when it comes to sporting a bikini in any fashion event, it's a big 'no'. However, actress Rakul Preet Singh had a different experience when she told her parents about sporting a bikini in a fashion event for the first time, and their reaction had her all surprised.

Recalling the moment, Rakul told Pinkvilla that it was her mother, who always knew that she had a the potential to be an actress. Rakul's mom told the entertainment portal, "There used to be auditions and I told her about it. She initially was telling me, 'Aise kaise?' I knew she can do it. Then I moulded her."

Rakul also revealed that before participating in Miss India Pageant in 2011, she used to nag her mom to let her wear a bikini for Miss India. The De De Pyaar De actress said, "I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. I said I'm not prepared for that. But she was confident. She said, 'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?"

Rakul also thanked her father for being super supportive and said, "You won't believe but I must add this because so many kids don't get their parents' support. But my mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones."

We're sure that Rakul's parents are extremely proud of their daughter!