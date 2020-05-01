When Rishi Kapoor Got Angry & Said ‘When I Die, None Will Shoulder Me’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world on April 30. The actor, who had been suffering from cancer, took his last breath at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor's funeral took place at Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor was known for his charming looks and amazing acting skills. But on the other hand, the actor was very straightforward and never hesitated to voice his opinion on any issue. Did you know that Rishi had once said that whenever he dies, none will shoulder him?

Well, it happened when Rishi Kapoor's dear friend and co-star in many films, Vinod Khanna died on April 27, 2017. When Vinod Khanna passed away, not many Bollywood celebs attended his funeral. Highly disappointed with film fraternity, Rishi Kapoor expressed his anger on Twitter.

Rishi wrote, "Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars."

This tweet was indeed shocking for all, but no one thought that it would happen in future. Well, as Rishi Kapoor passed away during lockdown days, not many Bollywood celebs were present at his funeral. His last rites were done by son Ranbir Kapoor and other family members. Other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Ayan Mukerji were also present for the funeral.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body, which was released on December 13, 2019. The film failed to perform well at the box-office.