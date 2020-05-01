    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      When Rishi Kapoor Got Angry & Said ‘When I Die, None Will Shoulder Me’

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world on April 30. The actor, who had been suffering from cancer, took his last breath at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor's funeral took place at Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

      Rishi Kapoor was known for his charming looks and amazing acting skills. But on the other hand, the actor was very straightforward and never hesitated to voice his opinion on any issue. Did you know that Rishi had once said that whenever he dies, none will shoulder him?

      Rishi Kapoor

      Well, it happened when Rishi Kapoor's dear friend and co-star in many films, Vinod Khanna died on April 27, 2017. When Vinod Khanna passed away, not many Bollywood celebs attended his funeral. Highly disappointed with film fraternity, Rishi Kapoor expressed his anger on Twitter.

      Rishi wrote, "Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars."

      Rishi Kapoors old tweet

      This tweet was indeed shocking for all, but no one thought that it would happen in future. Well, as Rishi Kapoor passed away during lockdown days, not many Bollywood celebs were present at his funeral. His last rites were done by son Ranbir Kapoor and other family members. Other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Ayan Mukerji were also present for the funeral.

      Also Read : Rishi Kapoor Was Better As A Husband Than A Boyfriend, Neetu Wrote In Book

      Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body, which was released on December 13, 2019. The film failed to perform well at the box-office.

      Read more about: rishi kapoor vinod khanna
      Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X