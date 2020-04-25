When Shah Rukh Khan Called Kajol, ‘Very Bad, Unfocused, And Unable To Work With'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood's most beloved on-screen pair. Their films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were box office hits and are all-time fan favourites even now. However, the two started off on the wrong foot and didn't have a good first impression of each other.

Shah Rukh had once confessed that he'd even warned fellow actor Aamir Khan about working with Kajol. He had called her unfocused and 'very bad'. A report in Indian Express was quoted SRK as saying, "When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, 'She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her'. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, 'I don't know what it is but she is magical on the screen',"

On the other hand, Kajol's first impression of King Khan was similar . She said, "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like 'what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads'. He was very grumpy, but I kept chatting, and finally, he said, 'Will you please shut up... chup ho jao'." Kajol said it was at that moment when the two became friends.

Shah Rukh then added, "Even now, I have to tell her to 'shut up'". SRK, in another interview, has revealed that he admires Kajol and would want his daughter Suhana to learn how to be an honest actor from her. He said, "She is an honest actor and that's a great quality...I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can't explain but she is something else on screen."

Shah Rukh and Kajol last collaborated for 2015 release, Dilwale alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

