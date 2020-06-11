When Sushmita Sen Gave Classy Reply On Being Asked About Achieving Less Than Aishwarya And Priyanka!
What is common between Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra? All the three stunning women made the nation proud by winning beauty pageants, before they got their first big break in the film industry. While Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World title in 1994. Six years later, Priyanka Chopra was crown Miss World in 2000.
While the three actresses have their own set of achievements, a few years back, Sushmita found herself in a tricky situation at a media interaction. A journalist pitted the Main Hoon Na actress against Aishwarya and Priyanka, and asked her about achieving 'less' than them. Sushmita's graceful reply won the hearts of the audience.
A Journalist Pitted Sushmita Against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra
Talking about Aishwarya and Priyanka, a journalist asked Sushmita, "Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se (They have achieved a lot. You have achieved lesser, as compared to them)."
Sushmita's Comeback Is Applaud Worthy
The actress replied, "Bohot kum! In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai (A lot lesser! In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have). She has made us very, very proud."
Sushmita Wins Hearts With Her Dignified Reply
Further, when the journalist continued to prod Sushmita and asked her to comment on the ‘two women who were crowned Miss Universe after her' (incorrectly referring to Aishwarya and Priyanka), she gently corrected him by saying, "Ji, mere baad Lara Dutta bani hai, aur uske baad unfortunately humein koi Miss Universe mili nahi ab tak. Magar milegi, ab milegi, kyunki humara waqt aa gaya hai (After me, Lara Dutta won Miss Universe and unfortunately, we have not had a Miss Universe since then. But we will get one now because our time has come). As you can see, from the Olympics to everywhere else, we are going to win."
Speaking About Work
Sushmita is all set to make her acting comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar upcoming web series, Aarya. Helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani, Sushmita plays the titular role of Aarya, whose life turns upside down after her husband is shot, and she is forced to take over his illicit drug business in order to protect her family.
ALSO READ: Exclusive! Director Ram Madhvani Opens Up About Sushmita Sen's Return To Screen With Aarya
ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen On 26 Years Of Miss Universe Title: What A Magical Fairytale