      When Will Sushmita Sen Get Married? Actress Gives Epic Reply To A Fan

      Sushmita Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and their relationship is going on quite strong. The former beauty queen's daughters, Renee and Alisah are also quite fond of Rohman and are often seen bonding with him.

      Recently, Sushmita conducted an Instagram live with her daughters and Rohman and it turned out to be quite a fun session!

      The actress began the live chat with a "funny fact" and narrated an incident where an article goofed up her beau's surname.

      Sushmita revealed, "It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman's) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scraf! As if Shawl wasn't bad enough, now scarf. To this, Rohman fondly rebuked her, "Don't make fun of my surname."

      When a fan asked Sushmita, 'When will you get married?", the actress laughed out loud and directed the question to her boyfriend saying, "The question is for you." Rohman revealed that he is ready to marry her whenever she says yes.

      The actress also opened up about the lockdown and said, "It's hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force."

      On a lighter note, Sushmita continued, "If you are in a lockdown at home, make sure no couch is too comfortable."

      Later, the entire family even sang a Bengali song together. Sushmita was all praise for Alisah as she knew the entire song by heart.

