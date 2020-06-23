    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Who Is Marina Kuwar? Why Did Sonu Nigam Mention Her Name While Lashing Out At Bhushan Kumar?

      Yesterday, singer Sonu Nigam dropped a bomb on his Instagram page when he shared a video of himself, warning T-series honcho, Bhushan Kumar. In the video, Sonu Nigam said, "I need to take Bhushan Kumar's name. You've instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray."

      He further said, "Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I'm warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don't know why she backed out, though the media knows. That's how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don't you dare mess with me."

      who-is-marina-kuwar-why-did-sonu-nigam-mention-her-name-while-lashing-out-at-bhushan-kumar

      Soon after Sonu's video got viral, netizens begun wondering who is Marina Kuwar and what's her connection with Bhushan Kumar. We are here to tell you exactly that. Marina is a model-actress, who has appeared in episodes of CID and Aahat and a few other shows. Not many of you must be aware that she was also supposed to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Million Dollar Baby, alongside Akshay Kumar. Unfortunately, the film got shelved.

      Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless' After He Threatens To Expose Her Hubby Bhushan Kumar

      In 2018, Marina had also accused Bhushan Kumar of sexual harassment and said that he had called her to his home office for a meeting. And when she reached at the venue, he forced himself upon her.

      Amid all the suspense around her, she has shared a cryptic tweet on her Twitter page that reads, "When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression."

      "No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and end up with our life," added Marina.

      Netizens are utterly surprised with her tweet and urging her to talk to someone, whom she is close to rather than sitting idle and feeling alone.

      We wonder where this controversy will head towards!

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
