'Who Killed Sushant Singh Rajput?' Asks Shekhar Suman As The Entire Focus Shifts On Drugs Case

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) trying to unearth the drugs nexus in the film industry, actor Shekhar Suman asks who killed actor Sushant Singh Rajput and why. He tweeted, "Druggies ko marne do. Salakhon ke peeche dalo, desh se nikalo, film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin. Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon???? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki n d whole gang?? (Let the druggies die. Put them behind the bars or kick them out of the country or the film industry. We don't care. We only want to know who and how killed Sushant? Where are Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel, Khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance guy and the whole gang?)"

Shekhar Suman shared this tweet after NCB summoned four popular actresses- Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug case related to Sushant's death. Earlier, Sushant's manager Jaya Saha was summoned by NCB and was interrogated for several hours.

Shekhar's tweet echoed with audiences' thoughts and many SSR fans tweeted to Suman that they're wondering the same.

A user wrote, "The question is without Guard Permission how could someone unknown entered? Who allowed them to enter in the house! Pitani and Sandip CDR need to expose! Raise voice for that! Where is Sushant Case! Drugs World is dark with Deep take time! Better focus on CBI #CBIUnfoldSSRMystery."

"Pithani knows who killed SSR. Why don't they just keep giving him the third degree? The household staff are involved with the murderers because if they weren't, they would all have been killed too. Think about it, why would the murderers have left anyone to tell the tale?" tweeted another user.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and since then his family and fans are fighting to get the justice. Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on social media and is hopeful that her deceased brother will get justice.

