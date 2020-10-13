Kareena Or Karisma? Can You Guess Who Was A Better Student? Randhir Kapoor Speaks Up!

Randhir On Who Was More Ambitious Between Bebo & Lolo

While speaking to TOI, Randhir Kapoor said, "Both wanted to be actors. The entire ambience in our family was that of acting. There were so many people in our family who were into films- chacha, chachi, baap, dada- saara mauhaul hi actors ka tha."

Randhir On Who Was A Better Student

Without thinking much, Randhir Kapoor took Karisma's name and shared that she was better in academics.

While speaking particularly about Kareena, he said, "She is more fashion conscious. She came in at a time when fashion was in demand. Today, everyone dresses up well. Achcha hi hai."

Randhir On Who Was Naughtier

Without picking one name, Randhir Kapoor said, "Both. As they've grown up, they've sobered. Sab bachche naughty hote hain. Bas haste khelte bachche badhe ho jayen, toh rab (God) ki mehr hai."

Randhir On Who Was The Fighter

"I don't think they ever fought with each other," said the proud father while talking about Kareena and Karisma.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor is elated with the news of Kareena's pregnancy. She and Saif are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan.