Kareena Or Karisma? Can You Guess Who Was A Better Student? Randhir Kapoor Speaks Up!
The Kapoor sisters (Kareena and Karisma) have never failed to give their fans 'sibling goals' while stepping out together. From attending gala events together to chilling with each other, from praising each other's work in public to being each other's constant support, they do everything that normal sisters do. While their careers started in two different decades, both Karisma and Kareena have proved their mettle in the industry, and they are no less than superstar actresses.
Randhir Kapoor Misses Brother Rishi Kapoor, Reveals Why He Enjoyed His Company The Most
In a recent interview with a leading daily, when their father Randhir Kapoor was asked to make some revelations about Bebo and Lolo, he shared that Karisma was a better student than Kareena.
Randhir On Who Was More Ambitious Between Bebo & Lolo
While speaking to TOI, Randhir Kapoor said, "Both wanted to be actors. The entire ambience in our family was that of acting. There were so many people in our family who were into films- chacha, chachi, baap, dada- saara mauhaul hi actors ka tha."
Randhir On Who Was A Better Student
Without thinking much, Randhir Kapoor took Karisma's name and shared that she was better in academics.
While speaking particularly about Kareena, he said, "She is more fashion conscious. She came in at a time when fashion was in demand. Today, everyone dresses up well. Achcha hi hai."
Randhir On Who Was Naughtier
Without picking one name, Randhir Kapoor said, "Both. As they've grown up, they've sobered. Sab bachche naughty hote hain. Bas haste khelte bachche badhe ho jayen, toh rab (God) ki mehr hai."
Randhir On Who Was The Fighter
"I don't think they ever fought with each other," said the proud father while talking about Kareena and Karisma.
Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor is elated with the news of Kareena's pregnancy. She and Saif are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan.
When Amrita Rao Was Blamed For Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor's Break Up & She Revealed The Truth