Coronavirus Scare: Why Did Priyanka Chopra Return To America Despite Sensing Lockdown In Advance?

Here’s Why Priyanka Returned To America

"We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down. Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately," said PeeCee, while speaking to Vogue.

Priyanka Said She Feels Blessed To Be Dealing With Boredom

The Barfi actress said that she considers herself grateful that she is with Nick at this time, and they are not stuck in different parts of the world.

Priyanka added, "And I feel incredibly blessed to be dealing with boredom, and not a lack of food or water, or the loss of a loved one. The one thing keeping me calm is constantly reminding myself how lucky we are."

Priyanka Is Working On Her Creative Skills While Observing Lockdown

The Fashion actress said that apart from spending quality time with her husband, she is also working on her creative skills. Priyanka said that she has been taking piano lessons from Nick and also working on her book, which has been left unfinished since a long time.

Priyanka Learnt A Lesson From Her Quarantined Life

In the same conversation with Vogue, Priyanka also asserted that being in quarantine has made her realize that some of the stress that she puts on herself, may not be important.

"It's good to take a breather, take stock of your life, and tell your loved ones you love them," concluded PeeCee.