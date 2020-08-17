Why Did Varun Dhawan Get Slammed By Netizens Despite Coming Out In Support Of Sushant Singh Rajput?

'Varun & Others Ditched Sushant'

While speaking to HT, ad film director Prahlad Kakkar shared his opinion, and said, "All these people, Dhawan and all, they ditched young Sushant. Their best defence is to keep quiet. When you come out and start doing a double header- first not approving of the guy, then doing a flipover and asking CBI for SSR- isn't it better to just keep quiet? Because my support is personal, I am not going to come out in public and give someone a pat on the back for something they are supposed to be doing anyway."

Is Varun Being Opportunist?

Seems like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has understood why netizens are unhappy with Dhawan. He said, "Problem is they always speak in an opportunistic manner. When they are supposed to, they don't."

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari Shares His Stand Too

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari tells the leading daily that now celebrities are coming out in support of Sushant, because the public is questioning them. "They didn't speak in the beginning, only Kangana Ranaut did. Now seeing the public demanding it, obviously they will speak about it," added Bhandari.

Has Varun Found Himself Into A Predicament?

Well, going by the tweets trolling him, one can say so! Till now, netizens' anger were limited to Alia Bhatt among the popular celebs, but now Varun Dhawan has become their fresh target. We wonder if Varun's film will be met with the same fate as Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2.