Will Kareena Kapoor Khan Ever Go Back To Size Zero? Here’s What She Said..

When we talk about 'size zero', the name which pops up in our minds is of Kareena Kapoor Khan. We still remember how Kareena was all over the headlines owing to her zero figure for her film Tashan, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. In her recent tete-a-tete with Bombay Balloon, when Kareena was asked if she will ever go back to size zero, here's what she said..

"It's not about that. Now I'm just too happy with myself. I became that size for Tashan. I did it for a role. But never say never. If there is a part that I really want to do, and it demands me to lose or gain weight, maybe I'll do that," said Kareena.

Despite being a marvellous actress, Kareena is someone, who is often in the limelight because of her looks! When Kareena was quizzed if she knows the reason behind people's curiosity about her looks, she said, "I don't know honestly. I had to stop going to the gym because I was out of gym clothes (laughs). And everyone was running to the gym but I was walking in the opposite direction."

On June 30, Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood. She made her debut with JP Dutta's Refugee, which also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan.

Reminiscing the time, when she was launched in the film industry, Kareena shared that when she was launched, everyone saw her as Karisma Kapoor's baby sister.

"So when Refugee happened and I entered the movies, there was in me this fire to prove that I am different. Both of us are very different performers. Her choice in films is drastically different from mine, and so are our approaches to performances. So, when I started, I wanted to do something different so that both of us have our separate legacies behind us," added the Jab We Met actress.

Well, in the last 20 years, Kareena's career witnessed both dip and rise, but one thing that has remained constant in the last two decades is her confidence and the urge to give remarkable performances.