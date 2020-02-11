With All The Oomph, Shraddha Kapoor Takes Over The BTS During The Shoot For A Leading Magazine

Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly becomes the star of the room she walks into owing to her indomitable spirit and comfortable yet classy style. She recently graced the cover of a leading fashion magazine and totally hypnotised us with her looks. Now, the behind-the-scenes video has just come out and there is not a flicker of an eye that you can afford because the sensation looks absolutely gorgeous!

The magazine took to their handle to share the BTS and posted, "BTS with Shraddha Kapoor Behind the scenes, this beauty charmed us with her simplicity, but as soon as the camera rolled, Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor) transformed into a confident, captivating goddess! Watch her juggle, hustle and win hearts in this behind-the-scenes video. Tune in!".

Seen in silhouettes with hues that exude the vibes of hot and edgy, fashion icon Shraddha Kapoor is seen in BTS from her recent fashion magazine shoot and you are sure to fall in love with her.

Shraddha can be seen at her very best in the video, dancing around, having fun and showcasing her fun side. Even though fashion shoots are long and tiring, Shraddha makes sure that whatever she does she ends up having a gala time. What caught our attention other than her sartorial yet sultry look is her fierce confidence and her mischievous yet entertaining self.

Being in the best phase of her career, Shraddha is enjoying the best of both worlds. Proving her acting mettle with movies like Saaho, Chhichhore and Street dance, Shraddha is heading towards the release of yet another power-packed movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in a completely different avatar and fans are already counting days to watch their favourite star in action.

Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Varun Dhawan Has A Very Special Place In Her Heart