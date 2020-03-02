Women’s Day Special: From Thalaivi To Gunjan Saxena, 5 Biopics You Cannot Miss This Year!

Thalaivi

When we think of women in Bollywood who say it as it is, Kangana Ranaut surely comes to one's mind. So, it is completely fitting that Kangana is going to essay the role of one of the most powerful leaders the country has seen, J. Jayalalitha. In Thalaivi, Kangana will play the woman who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. Directed by A.L. Vijay, Thalaivi will release in three languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, on June 26, 2020.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as one of the finest young actors in Bollywood, and is all set to shoulder the responsibility of playing Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena tells the story of the IAF's first female pilot to fly into combat. Gunjan Saxena will co-star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and will release on April 24, 2020.

Shakuntala Devi

Critically acclaimed actor Vidya Balan will be essaying the role of math genius Shakuntala Devi, in a biopic which is being directed by Anu Menon. Known for her calculator-like mathematical abilities, Shakuntala Devi was called a ‘Human Computer'. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and others, the film is scheduled for release on May 8, 2020.

Saina

Saina Nehwal is among the most popular sportswomen of the country. Parineeti Chopra is all set to play the badminton star in a biopic titled Saina, which is being directed by Amole Gupte. Although a release date hasn't been set, the film is expected to hit screens this year.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be bringing us an intense biographical crime film this year, based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai was an infamous mafia queen who also ran a brothel in Mumbai. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. After Alia's first look from the film dropped some time back, audiences are anticipating to watch the biopic when it releases on September 11, 2020.