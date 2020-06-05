    For Quick Alerts
      World Environment Day 2020: Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Reduce The Use Of Plastic

      Actor Arjun Kapoor, reminding his fans about the World Environment Day, shared his 'One Wish For The Earth' in hopes to fight against climate change. He urged his fans to reduce the use of plastic in everyday life.

      Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Reduce The Use Of Plastic

      Bhumi Pednekar recently started the 'Climate Warrior' initiative, asking entertainment industry members to express their 'one wish they have for the earth.' Talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, my #OneWishForTheEarth is we curb using plastic and help protect planet Earth. Let's all become more conscious of our actions and be #ClimateWarriors! Thanks @bhumipednekar for spreading awareness on climate conservation ? ?"

      Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

      Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

      The actor shared a video on Instagram, in support of the campaign and said that he wish people would reduce the use of plastic that is hazardous to the environment. He added, "The only thing that came to my mind is ... let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases."

      Bhumi Pednekar Started A Climate Warrior Initiative

      Bhumi Pednekar Started A Climate Warrior Initiative

      He also explained how the use of plastic has affected the marine lives and shared that he is now more conscious than ever, about the environment. Arjun said that the first step would be to avoid the use of plastic bottle, "Small changes matter. I'm a climate warrior, are you?

      Many Celebrities Emerged As Climate Warriors

      Many Celebrities Emerged As Climate Warriors

      Other actors who have also stepped forward as Climate Warriors are Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar. While Anushka Sharma urged fans to plant more trees, Karan Johar talked about conserving water.

      Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
