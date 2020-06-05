World Environment Day 2020: Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Reduce The Use Of Plastic

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

The actor shared a video on Instagram, in support of the campaign and said that he wish people would reduce the use of plastic that is hazardous to the environment. He added, "The only thing that came to my mind is ... let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases."

Bhumi Pednekar Started A Climate Warrior Initiative

He also explained how the use of plastic has affected the marine lives and shared that he is now more conscious than ever, about the environment. Arjun said that the first step would be to avoid the use of plastic bottle, "Small changes matter. I'm a climate warrior, are you?

Many Celebrities Emerged As Climate Warriors

Other actors who have also stepped forward as Climate Warriors are Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar. While Anushka Sharma urged fans to plant more trees, Karan Johar talked about conserving water.