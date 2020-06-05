World Environment Day 2020: Bollywood Stars On Celebrating Mother Earth In Pandemic Times

The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India gave us all the opportunity to step back for some time and reflect on how human actions are wrecking havoc on mother earth. The World Environment Day this year is therefore a little different.

Bollywood celebrities captured the essence of how it feels to celebrate World Environment Day in 2020, amid the pandemic. From Anushka Sharma to Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others, took to their social media handles to wish everyone on this special day.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is a Climate Warrior, posted a video requesting everyone to share their 'One Wish For The Earth'. She wrote, "Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth. This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :). We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me."

Anushka Sharma shared her wish for the earth in a video, and said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one."

Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram, "The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay."

Sharing pictures where she can be seen planting a sapling, Kajol wrote, "You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful... Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay @tanishaamukerji."

Bipasha Basu wrote, "This is the only way forward. If you love life...if you love Mother Earth. Start now🙏Make wise decisions. #worldenvironmentday."

