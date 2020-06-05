    For Quick Alerts
      World Environment Day 2020: Bollywood Stars On Celebrating Mother Earth In Pandemic Times

      The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India gave us all the opportunity to step back for some time and reflect on how human actions are wrecking havoc on mother earth. The World Environment Day this year is therefore a little different.

      Bollywood celebrities captured the essence of how it feels to celebrate World Environment Day in 2020, amid the pandemic. From Anushka Sharma to Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others, took to their social media handles to wish everyone on this special day.

      Bollywood Celebs Extend Wishes On World Environment Day

      Bhumi Pednekar, who is a Climate Warrior, posted a video requesting everyone to share their 'One Wish For The Earth'. She wrote, "Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth. This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :). We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me."

      This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me. We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist. Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)

      Anushka Sharma shared her wish for the earth in a video, and said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one."

      This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality! Let's all aim to be #ClimateWarriors. @bhumipednekar way to go 💫

      Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram, "The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay."

      The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay

      Sharing pictures where she can be seen planting a sapling, Kajol wrote, "You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful... Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay @tanishaamukerji."

      Bipasha Basu wrote, "This is the only way forward. If you love life...if you love Mother Earth. Start now🙏Make wise decisions. #worldenvironmentday."

      This is the only way forward. If you love life...if you love Mother Earth. Start now🙏Make wise decisions. #worldenvironmentday

      Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay

      My #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should use water consciously. It is an extremely vital resource and everyone should do their bit in saving water at all times. @bhumipednekar amazing initiative 🤗 #ClimateWarrior #WorldEnvironmentDay

      Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
