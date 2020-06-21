World Music Day 2020: Shankar Mahadevan Urges Everyone To Show Love To Independent Music

Many Bollywood celebrities and musicians took to Twitter to commemorate World Music Day 2020, today (21 June) and to celebrate the significance of music in the world. In the same vein, in an interview with HT, Shankar Mahadevan of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio spoke about his belief in spreading awareness and positivity through music especially during a crisis.

The National award-winning vocalist revealed, “I’m doing two online concerts. I’ve plans to post a song from my album with John McLaughlin as it was a sort of world music album. Then there’s a new song that we’re working on. Since at home, I have these two wonderful musicians (his children Siddharth and Shivam); all three of us would compose and record a new single.”

Shankar shared that it’s penned by lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and added, “The song is about freedom from all the worries. It spreads positivity and that’s what we need the most right now. The crisis around has brought our morale down. So, we want to tell people to stay strong, and not doubt their capabilities. What can be a better way to communicate this than our music.”

On being quizzed about his views on Sonu Nigam speaking out against Bollywood’s 'music mafia', that has been sabotaging the careers of younger talent in the music industry, Shankar replied by stating: “We’ve always given opportunities to new singers. Our intention has always been to encourage new talents. But, what Sonu is saying is absolutely right and the only solution to this is to let independent music shine. Promote, respect, encourage, and show your love to independent creations.”

He continued by speaking about his belief that independent music can counter the popularity of Bollywood songs. “Times are changing. There’s this whole lot of artists who’ve come along, extremely talented and can change the game. Look at Arjun Kanungo, Prateek Kuhad. They have such fabulous voice and presence. Look at Akriti Kakkar. She never got many songs in Bollywood, but apart from her beautiful voice, the way she worked on her image makes her so relevant and popular. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as a team always experimented even when opinions were against us. Not saying anything against anyone here, but when I see how these singers and composer suffer I feel they deserve more freedom,” he said.

