‘A Big Fan’ Shares World’s Fastest Human Calculator On Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been winning hearts with her remarkable performance in Shakuntala Devi. With her raw talent and onscreen presence, she played Anupama Banerji with utmost ease and conviction.

While the world is applauding the actress’s performance, N Bhanu Prakash known as the world’s fastest human calculator has revealed that he is a big Sanya fan. Taking to his social media, he mentioned how he loved Sanya’s performance and would like to do a live chat with the actress.

Known for delivering high impact and memorable performances, Sanya Malhotra’s fan following has been crossing heaps and bounds and she is creating a space like no other in the industry. The actress will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Pagglait helmed by Umesh Bisht.

