Writer Shagufta Rafique Refutes Kangana's Allegations Of Mahesh Bhatt Hurling A Shoe At The Actress

Singer Sonu Nigam, in a recent interview, said that he believes Kangana Ranaut's claims that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at the actress. However, writer Shagufta Rafique who penned Kangana's films Woh Lamhe and Raaz: The Mystery Continues defended Mahesh Bhatt while speaking to Times of India.

She was quoted as saying by the daily, "I have been hearing all that has been spoken about Bhatt Saab by Kangana Ranaut. I do agree that he shouted at her and there are reasons for it.''

Dismissing the stories of Mahesh Bhatt hitting Kangana with a shoe as completely untrue, she added, "He did raise his voice at her at the Woh Lamhe (2006) trial when she came late for the show...There were some shooting issues and that she had turned down a film which of course is her right, But she is going back to the past and adding something that never happened at all. The entire unit was present for the trial show, including Mohit Suri, Mukesh Bhatt and rest of the star cast. I was a witness that yes he did yell at her too much but It is just not in his nature to do something that he is being accused of."

Meanwhile, post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Kangana Ranaut levelled nepotism allegations against Mahesh Bhatt. Her digital team even got into a war of words with Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt on this topic.

Reacting to Kangana's nepotism allegations against Mahesh Bhatt, Shagufta said, "I came from nowhere, I was a bar singer who found it difficult to get my first break too as a writer, but it was Bhatt Saab who gave me my first break and changed my whole life. He is one of the very few who has worked with so many new comers. He has launched the careers of actors writers musicians lyricists etc. So the question of nepotism and Mahesh Bhatt does not arise at all."

Kangana's last film with the Bhatts was the 2009 film Raaz: The Mystery Continues which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Adhyayan Suman. Shagufta, who wrote that film, further added, "If such an incident had happened with her and she had a problem with Mahesh Bhatt, why did she work with vishesh films at all, is a question she needs to ask herself."

Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with a leading channel, in which she called out nepotism and favouritism in the film industry has stirred a debate in Bollywood.

