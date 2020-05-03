    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      WWE Star John Cena Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan In A Cryptic Post!

      Irrfan Khan, the supremely talented actor bid goodbye to this world on April 29, 2020. His untimely demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. Many celebrities remembered the actor and paid tribute to him. And now, Legendary WWE wrestler John Cena has paid his tribute to the late actor by sharing his picture on his social media handle. Fans have since inundated the cryptic post with quotes and other memories of Irrfan.

      For the unversed, John Cena shares a number of pictures of celebrities, memes et all sans content or captions. He’s made it clear to his followers in his social media bio/description to interpret the posts themselves.

      Some of the comments garnered by the 16-time WWE champion’s homage post to Irrfan Khan are as follows:

      amrezzexx: “SALAM BOMBAY se shuru kar, ANGREZI MEDIUM par tham sa gya jo kirdaar, Par kaun hi bhool paayega usse, Wo HAIDER ka ROOHDAAR, NIMBU ki shikanji sa, Meetha aur masale_daar, MADAARI ka majboor aur mazboot, Saath liye jazbaaton ki bharmaar, Tha jiska duniya bhar ki filmon mein parchar, Ab kitne hi Gina paau ga jiske kisse hai hazar,

      Bachnpan se hi jaanta tha jisse, Wo bdi bdi aankhon wala Kalakaar !! 🙏 !!RIP!! #ripirfankhan 💔”

      hitessjosi: “RIP Irrfan sir u are a great actor and u r great human we will miss u forever u are always alive in our heart”

      yogesh_mathur: “WWE Legend Posted Bollywood's Legend”

      chhinnnnn: “You care for both the Indian celebs Cena... We love you❤️”

      It must be recollected that John also remembered and paid his tribute to Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor on May 1 after his demise.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
