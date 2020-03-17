Yaadon Ki Baaraat Actor Imtiaz Khan Passes Away!

In a piece of sad news, actor Imtiaz Khan, who has worked in films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Noor Jahan, Dharmatma and Dayavan, has passed away at the age of 78. He breathed his last on March 15, 2020.

Imtiaz is survived by his wife, Krutika Desai and daughter, Ayesha Khan. He was also the brother of yesteryear actor, late Amjad Khan and son of veteran actor, Jayant.

Imtiaz Khan's demise was confirmed by trade analyst Atul Mohan on his Twitter page. He wrote, "Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."

May his soul rest in peace!