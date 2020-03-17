    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yaadon Ki Baaraat Actor Imtiaz Khan Passes Away!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      In a piece of sad news, actor Imtiaz Khan, who has worked in films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Noor Jahan, Dharmatma and Dayavan, has passed away at the age of 78. He breathed his last on March 15, 2020.

      Imtiaz is survived by his wife, Krutika Desai and daughter, Ayesha Khan. He was also the brother of yesteryear actor, late Amjad Khan and son of veteran actor, Jayant.

      yaadon-ki-baaraat-actor-imtiaz-khan-passes-away

      Imtiaz Khan's demise was confirmed by trade analyst Atul Mohan on his Twitter page. He wrote, "Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Read more about: imtiaz khan
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X