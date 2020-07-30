Yaara Twitter Review: Did Vidyut Jammwal And Amit Sadh Woo Their Fans With Their Performances?

Today (July 30, 2020), Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara released on ZEE5 Premium. The film features Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the French movie A Gang Story. The film revolves around the friendship of four criminals and traces their rise and fall.

If you're planning to watch this film, this article is for you. So, let's see whether Vidyut and his co-stars managed to woo their fans with their performances. Twitter is buzzing with its quick review on Yaara. Have a dekko..

@sidhuwrites: "#Yaara on Zee5. A boring period crime drama that takes off well but nosedives after the 40th minute. The cast and the spiritless second half turn out to be the drawbacks, this is another downer from Tigmanshu Dhulia. Good visuals but nothing else."

@UmeshKhandela: "Once again @VidyutJammwal & @TheAmitSadh rocking with their performance in #Yaara... Such a marvellous performance as always..."

@gangsofcinema: "#YaaraReview Expected a lot from this but the movie disappoints.Same old concept which we've already watched. Performances of #VidyutJammwal #SruthiHassan #VijayVerma is top notch and they've done great work. Could have been a memorable movie, talent wasted."

@radhevd8485: "finally @VidyutJammwal Sir much awaited movieClapper board #Yaara has been done streaming on #ZEE5Premium . This movie is fabulous. #YaaraOnZEE5 movie is a perfect dose of action, friendship and romance. All actors done his very well and @VidyutJammwal sir is a real hero."

@lokendrajain765: "I had just watched this movie today this movie #Yaara Was awesome I like the movie very much it is awesome love the direction and acting of actor it is about frdship bonding @VidyutJammwal is my favorite actor."

Going by netizens' review, the film has managed to woo some, but failed to leave a strong impact on the film critics.