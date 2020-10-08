Yami Gautam Calls Herself ‘Old School Romantic’; Doesn’t Relate To Dating In Digital Era

Yami Gautam is all geared up for the release of her next film, Ginny Weds Sunny on Netflix. She will be starring opposite Vikrant Massey in the romantic comedy directed by Puneet Khanna. A day before its release, Yami opened up about being an 'old school' romantic, and talked about how she cannot relate to dating in the current, digital context.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Yami said, "I'm an old school romantic person. Although it's each to their own, but I can't align myself with this whole dating culture. It's a digital age which brings with it a lot of options to be able to express or look for a partner. But it also brings about a lot of complexities. Yes, it does get difficult to find love. The meaning and importance of love has changed and I don't connect with it. In the cities, that's why despite you having everything, there is still a big vacuum or something that's missing from our lives."

Yami also shared that she has never been hit on by anyone, and attributed it to the fear of rejection or being slapped. "Maybe during high school or during a wedding, someone must have looked at me and I must have felt, 'Oh, he's looking at me'. But that's all and it can't be called hitting on someone. People never approached me. I was actually told in university that I have this invisible fence around me and guys were too scared to approach me, fearing either rejection or a slap," she said.

After delivering praise-worthy performances in her last few films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, we sure are excited to watch Yami in Ginny Weds Sunny. The film was earlier scheduled for theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was scheduled to release on October 9 on the OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Vikrant Massey Sets Out To Woo Yami Gautam And Wins Our Hearts Too!