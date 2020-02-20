Yami Gautam Shares Her Views On Being Snubbed At Filmfare Awards; Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'So Proud'

Yami Gautam's performance in Bala was snubbed at the Filmfare awards this year. The actor did not even receive a nomination for it, which surprised many people. In response to the numerous messages she has been receiving for her performance getting 'overlooked' at the awards, Yami made a statement on social media.

Yami started off her statement writing that she felt compelled to express her views on the matter. "Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives," she wrote.

She continued that such experiences only make her more self assured and determined in life. "It re-instates your faith, in the fact, that you don't need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder," she wrote.

Yami signed off writing, "It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2:32am PST

Celebrities like her Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, and Vikrant Massey sent positivity her way. Ayushmann commented, "So proud YG," whereas Tahira wrote, "Buddha baby." Vikrant called Yami his 'favourtie human'.

Bala received three nominations at the Filmfare; Ayushmann for best actor, Seema Pahwa for best supporting actress, and Niren Bhatt for dialogues.

