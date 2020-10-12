Yami Gautam Gets Asked By A Fan If She Consumes Drugs; Here's What The Actress Replied!

A Fan Asks Yami If She Consumes Drugs

A netizen asked Yami, "#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake."

Yami Gautam's Reply To Fan's Question

To this, the actress quickly clarified that she is strictly against the usage of drugs. Yami wrote, "No, I don't! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs."

The Drug-Related Probe In Bollywood By NCB

In the last few months, the film industry has been embroiled in a major controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began probing the drugs angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency even arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor. After almost a month in Byculla jail, the actress was released on bail last week.

The NCB even summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan over their alleged drugs-related chat to uncover a potential drug racket in Bollywood.