Yami Gautam Gets Asked By A Fan If She Consumes Drugs; Here's What The Actress Replied!
Yami Gautam is quite active on social media. The actress often gives fans a sneak-peek into the daily happenings in her life. Yami, whose Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny released last week, recently conducted a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter. Her fans asked her questions on various topics right from her favourite ice-cream flavour to her upcoming projects.
During the Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Yami if she consumed drugs. Here's what happened next.
A Fan Asks Yami If She Consumes Drugs
A netizen asked Yami, "#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake."
Yami Gautam's Reply To Fan's Question
To this, the actress quickly clarified that she is strictly against the usage of drugs. Yami wrote, "No, I don't! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs."
The Drug-Related Probe In Bollywood By NCB
In the last few months, the film industry has been embroiled in a major controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began probing the drugs angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency even arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor. After almost a month in Byculla jail, the actress was released on bail last week.
The NCB even summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan over their alleged drugs-related chat to uncover a potential drug racket in Bollywood.
Coming back to Yami, the actress will next been in Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Yami is also set to make her digital debut with Ronnie Screwvala's A Thursday.
