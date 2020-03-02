    For Quick Alerts
      Yami Gautam Hits Back After Being Called Disrespectful For Rejecting A Fan's Gamosa In Guwahati

      Recently, Yami Gautam stirred a controversy when she rejected an Assamese fan's offering. Last week, the Bala actress was at the Guwahati airport when a fan tried to put a gamosa (an Assamese scarf) around her neck, without her permission. Yami, who was caught unawares, immediately pushed away his hands and her assistants also told the man to back off.

      Soon, a video of this unpleasant incident started going viral on the internet with netizens bashing the actress for being 'disrespectable' for hurting sentiments and disrespecting the Assamese traditional garment.

      Responding to a tweet by an Assamese media portal, Yami clarified, "My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint' intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner."

      Check out her tweet here.

      She further continued, "This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It's insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect."

      Eventually, Yami did wear the gamosa at the flagging off of the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020 and shared a picture of the same with a caption that read, "Thank you for this beautiful 'Japi' & 'Gamosa."

      Yami was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala where her performance was lauded the critics and audience. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

      Bald Men Are Cool, Says 'Bala' Star Yami Gautam

      Yami Gautam Shares Her Views On Being Snubbed At Filmfare Awards; Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'So Proud'

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
