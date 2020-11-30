Yami Gautam On Shooting Bhoot Police Amid Pandemic In Himachal Pradesh: There Was Anxiety

Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming film, Bhoot Police, spoke about shooting the film amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, and admitted that she was stressed before starting the shoot.

While speaking to HT, Yami said, "There was anxiety, and you do feel stressed. But I guess we've reached a point where we have to accept the situation for what it is, and condition our minds accordingly. We have also created a safety bubble, and our producers are doing everything possible to keep us safe."

Yami further added that she is fully focusing on work now and has left any kind of stress behind, as one can't shoot while feeling stressed. Yami also asserted that she is relieved that her team is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot, as it is comparatively one of the safest places.

When asked if she missed being on the sets in the last few months, she said, "Of course, I missed shooting but so much was happening around us that I don't think it was the first thought on anyone's mind. The first thought was: 'am I, and is my family safe?' More than anything, I feel blessed that my family and I am healthy, and we're together."

The Vicky Donor actress further added that she didn't think shooting a film in 2020 would be a possibility.

In the same interview, Yami also spoke about the opportunities coming her way and said that she's currently in a happy space. "Even today, if someone calls me out for doing just a cameo in a film, I know I had a very different thought process behind doing it," added the Bala actress.

