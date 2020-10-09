yami-gautam-opens-up-about-losing-out-roles-to-star-kids-and-why-she-dislikes-favouritism

Actress Yami Gautam is all enthralled for her latest release Ginny Weds Sunny, which is streaming on Netflix from today. While promoting the film, Yami spoke to Firstpost, and shared her stand on the ongoing debate on nepotism, and said that she feels favouritism in the industry is a bigger issue than nepotism.

Yami said, "It's said that nepotism exists in every field but the difference is, if a father is a doctor and his son also wants to follow that path, he can get all the help in academics and guidance but finally, that child will have to take that exam himself where 2+2 will always be four, it won't be five. But the movie industry is different because 2+2 can also be 10. It is a creative field."

Yami further said that she looks at the entire issue of nepotism differently. The Vicky Donor actress further said that it is very natural for a child to follow their father or mother who is into movies. She also said that she understands if somebody wants to launch their kid, one can't stop them from doing that.

"But what is not correct is favouritism, or taking away somebody's opportunity to elevate someone else. I have lost out roles not just to star-kids but also to actors who are not from the industry but have had some sort of a strong referencing, or a strong word of mouth, strong preference over a reason I had no idea," said Yami, while criticising the practice of favouritism in the industry.

Yami also feels that every actor should be given an equal ground to check their potential, but if any actor is being benefited with nepotism or favouritism, then the comparison or competition is not right.

"If the ground is equal vis-à-vis your potential and your talent then it is an open field and a fair scene for everyone. But partiality towards somebody on the basis of either nepotism or favouritism is just not right," asserted the Bala actress.

