Yami Gautam Opens Up On Living Alone During The Lockdown, Fulfilling Her Work Commitments

The Novel Coronavirus lockdown which began in March, may have been imposed as a response to an emergency situation but it sure had many challenges for people. From the migrant labour crisis to a mental health pandemic triggered by isolation for long periods of time were some of those challenges.

Actor Yami Gautam recounted her own experience during the lockdown when she was stuck in her Mumbai home, away from her family in Chandigarh. Yami had promised her producers that she would not leave the city until she had fulfilled all her work commitments.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami said, "I must admit it wasn't easy at all, especially in the initial days (of lockdown)" says Gautam, adding: "But then, I got used to it (living alone). As far for my professional commitments, I had assured all my producers that I won't leave the city till I complete my job. And as a professional, I just couldn't have left any of my work mid-way."

Talking about stepping out of her home to finish the dubbing of a movie, Yami said, "It was tough to step out, as the fear always plays on your mind. So, I wanted to wrap it all quickly. But on the third day, I felt a bit unwell with a slight fever and breathlessness. Naturally, I was very distressed but then, I went for some home remedies including 'kadha' etc. that my mother had suggested. And thankfully, I recovered and was absolutely fine in 2-3 days."

Yami, who is now with her family in Chandigarh, also shared about her travel experience. "That flying experience, too, was so new with all those protective gear and guidelines etc. You end up feeling extremely anxious and there's a sense of fear, regardless of how much you try to keep your calm," she said.

Yami will next be seen in a romantic comedy titled Ginny Weds Sunny, starring alongside Vikrant Massey.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Reveals Why She Abstains From Constantly Flocking To Social Media Amid Lockdown