Yami Gautam Reveals Why She Abstains From Constantly Flocking To Social Media Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have been constantly treating their fans with workout, cooking and DIY videos on their social media pages. Meanwhile, actress Yami Gautam is harnessing the power of the homemade by creating scrubs, gluten-free bread, pahadi cuisine, oil and more at home.

Speaking about it, Yami recently told Hindustan Times, "For anything that I'm doing, I'm not putting out a tutorial and I don't any feel the need to do that. Everything's available on YouTube."

She emphasized that "we are locked down for a very serious reason" and said that once the lockdown ends, people can't behave like they used to as kids by feeling "Arre, school se chhuti mil gayi, now we can run out".

The actress said, "There's nothing to party or celebrate. We've just got to be grateful for the privileges we have.

Meanwhile, Yami believes that while helping the underprivileged is something everyone must do, "when your right hand makes charity, your left hand shouldn't know about it".

For the Dream Girl actress, the COVID-19 lockdown has come as a breather, since the year 2019 was professionally fruitful, but personally "hard on health".

Speaking about it, the actress said, "This (pause) has given me a very good amount of time to heal myself as much as I can inside out, and to just relax the mind and body. Otherwise, there's never time... we're always preparing ourselves for the next thing." Currently, the actress is at home and says that she is "just living in the moment and taking it slowly, one day at a time".

Meanwhile, the actress has been making a lot of DIY items at home. Yami explained, "Just because things are so easily available to us, it never occurs to us that should we try and create something out of things available at home."

She said that she enjoys these "little inventions" and continued, "it keeps you grounded and keeps your mind functioning. It's just about giving yourself that sense of direction in whatever catches your interest. It can't be something this is something I have to do for Instagram. I have just organically kept making and doing things."

The actress further added that she believes everyone has to "survive and sustain" this period and "make it positive for yourself and for whoever is around you".

Yami Gautam Says She Would Not Have Been Herself If She Had Been Born In A Film Family

Yami Gautam Hits Back After Being Called Disrespectful For Rejecting A Fan's Gamosa In Guwahati