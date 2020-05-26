Yash Raj Films To Pull Down Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic Sets?

Akshay Kumar has a number of movies lined up for production and release. One of them is the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Akshay had filmed major portions of the film Prithviraj before the lockdown. However, according to reports, the producers are considering pulling down the set which was constructed in the suburbs of Mumbai, as it is not economically feasible.

A source informed Mid-Day, "The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn't seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot."

The report further added that two huge sets were constructed for the film; one, a palace and the other was meant to shoot an important action sequence. When filming resumes, the makers may consider building an indoor set.

The biopic is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film marks the debut of Manushi Chillar on the big screen.

It was recently reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali too was going to tear down the set of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi as maintenance costs were running high. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic on Maharashtra's Kamathipura brotherl owner, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

