YRF Denies Reports Claiming Yash Chopra's Biopic Is In The Making

YRF's Statement

YRF's statement read, "There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. We can officially tell you that this news is absolutely untrue and a figment of the imagination. We hope this official confirmation puts this baseless rumour to rest."

Aditya Chopra Calls His Father A Self-Reliant Man

Notably, Aditya Chopra remembered his father Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary and praised the filmmaker as a self-reliant man. In a statement, he said, "In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant."

YRF Is All Set To Introduce New Face With Bunty Aur Babli 2

YRF in the past few years has introduced new talent in the entertainment industry like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra and the upcoming Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh.