YRF Denies Reports Claiming Yash Chopra's Biopic Is In The Making
Aditya Chopra revealed the new YRF 50 logo on the occasion of Yash Chopra's birth anniversary (September 27), to celebrate five decades of their production house Yash Raj Films. Soon, reports emerged that the studio is working on a biopic on the legendary filmmaker. However, YRF has denied the reports and issued a clarification statement on the same.
The spokesperson while talking about the claims called it a 'baseless rumour' and said, "There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra Ji." The rumours had also claimed that the makers are seriously looking into the project and could cast Shah Rukh Khan who was the exemplary filmmaker, Yash Chopra's favourite actor.
YRF's Statement
YRF's statement read, "There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. We can officially tell you that this news is absolutely untrue and a figment of the imagination. We hope this official confirmation puts this baseless rumour to rest."
Aditya Chopra Calls His Father A Self-Reliant Man
Notably, Aditya Chopra remembered his father Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary and praised the filmmaker as a self-reliant man. In a statement, he said, "In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant."
YRF Is All Set To Introduce New Face With Bunty Aur Babli 2
YRF in the past few years has introduced new talent in the entertainment industry like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra and the upcoming Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh.
