Sixer King Yuvraj Singh Biopic To Be Made In Bollywood; Read Details

Former Indian Batsman Yuvraj Singh has always been considered as one of the finest players in the world. The batsman has seen many ups and downs in his career as well as life. However, the one thing which Yuvi didn't fail to do is to inspire his fans.

Yuvraj Singh's life is the set of multiple emotions. Right from raised by single mother to becoming a World Cup hero and nevertheless a cancer survivor, Yuvi knows how to live life with a positive spirit.

A few days ago, the sixer king was seen with celebrity manager Bunty Sajdeh. As per Mumbai Mirror report, the clip of Yuvraj and Bunty was shot at a Los Angeles gymnasium. If reports to be believed, both are there to scout for the production house to back Yuvraj Singh's biopic.

Apart from that, Yuvraj Singh and Bunty Sajdeh are also in talks with some Indian production house. If things take in place properly, fans might witness Yuvraj Singh's life story on the big screen soon.

Coming back to Yuvraj Singh's record, the batsman is one of those few players who hit 6 sixes in one over. The retired Indian batsman is the real hero of team India's victory in ICC T20 World Cup (2007) and ICC Cricket World Cup (2011).

Yuvraj Singh got married to actress Hazel Keech in 2016. Meanwhile, let's see who will play the role of Yuvraj Singh on the silver screen.