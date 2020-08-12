Yuvraj Singh Shares Encouraging Post For Sanjay Dutt: I Know The Pain It Causes But You're Strong

After the reports of Sanjay Dutt's health hit the internet, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared prayers and best wishes for the actor. Cricket star Yuvraj Singh, who is a cancer survivor, also shared an encouraging message for Sanjay Dutt. He prayed for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery and said that he is strong.

Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday night, took to his Instagram account and shared that he will be taking some time off due to health reasons. Soon afterwards, multiple reports claimed that Dutt had been diagnosed with the terminal illness and he is planning to fly to the US for treatment.

Yuvraj then took to Twitter and wished him (Dutt) well and wrote, "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung in 2011.

Last weekend, Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati after complaining about breathing problems and chest discomfort. According to reports the actor had tested negative for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the actor urged fans not to speculate and wrote on Instagram, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Sadak 2 and Torbaz, which is set to release on Netflix in the coming weeks. He will also be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. However, it is yet unclear if the actor will be able to resume shoot any time soon for the projects.

