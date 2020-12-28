Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Post Adorable Pictures From Their Honeymoon In Dubai

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with dentist-choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2020. The couple got engaged in lockdown, and since then, they have been sharing romantic pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. Now, after tying the knot, the couple has jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma shared adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Dubai on Instagram. In a couple of pictures, Dhanashree looked stunning in a zebra print one-piece, while Yuzvendra is looking dashing in a white t-shirt and grey shorts paired with an olive green zipper. Well, the pictures went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

Talking about Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's wedding, the couple tied the knot in Gurugram in the presence of their close friends and family members. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dhanashree had said, "Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I've been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other's profession. We both are fun-loving, so there's never going to be a dull moment."

Now, after these pictures, fans want to see more updates and pictures from their honeymoon in Dubai.

