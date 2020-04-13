    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Zaheer Iqbal Breaks His Silence On Dating Rumours With Sonakshi Sinha: 'I Didn't Know How To React'

      By
      |

      Salman Khan launched his friend's son, Zaheer Iqbal in his home production, Notebook in 2019. The old-school romance also marked the Bollywood debut of Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan. Speaking about Zaheer's personal life, the actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sonakshi Sinha.

      zaheer

      In a recent interaction with Times Of India, Zaheer opened up about his link-up rumours with the Dabangg actress.

      Laughing off at these reports, the Notebook actor said, "Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react on it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that's how it started. On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts."

      Zaheer revealed that he was dating someone else when his link-up rumours with Sonakshi surfaced on the internet.

      "Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!," the actor told the leading daily. Zaheer further revealed that he broke up with his girlfriend and is currently single.

      In the same interview, Zaheer also reacted to reports of him starring in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He told the tabloid, "It could be, it's possible. Anything can happen. I don't know! If it happens, I will be very happy!"

      Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Scare: 'Stay Home, Stay Out Of Trouble'

      Sonakshi Sinha Slams Trolls Questioning Contributions Made By Bollywood Stars To Fight COVID-19!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X