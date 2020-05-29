    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Zaira Wasim Deletes Instagram And Twitter Accounts After Getting Trolled For Tweet On Locust Attacks

      By
      |

      Former Bollywood actress, Zaira Wasim got into trouble with netizens when she tweeted a verse from the holy Quran which mentioned locust attacks, and related it to arrogance of people. Zaira's tweet did not go well with Twitterati as they felt she was being insensitive to the locust attacks in various parts of the country, and that she wrongly justified the crisis.

      Zaira Deletes Twitter Account After Getting Trolled

      Zaira's tweet read, "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur'an 7:133."

      Netizens reacted in anger to Zaira's tweet. One Twitter user wrote, "Well She just used a Quran's verse to Justify Locusts attack on a country which offered her an opportunity in cosmopolitan city. I will again say, The Source of Hate & bigotry is something else, Education and Secularism can never become the answer to radical Islamism."

      One user quoted another verse from the Quran, in response to Zaira's tweet: "And do not lose hope in the mercy of Allah; indeed none lose hope in the mercy of Allah except the most ungrateful people."-QURAN 12:87."

      Zaira has now deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

      With regard to work, Zaira was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose, and starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

      Zaira, who made her debut with the biographical sports drama, Dangal, decided to quit acting after The Sky Is Pink. In a lengthy note that she posted on her social media, Zaira shared that the profession 'threatened' her relationship with her religion.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      ALSO READ: Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood: I Am Not Truly Happy With This Identity

      ALSO READ: Reem Shaikh Writes Open Letter To Zaira Wasim; Hopes Her Decision Doesn't Mislead Other Actors!

      Read more about: zaira wasim
      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X