Zaira Wasim Requests Fan Pages To Take Down Her Pictures From Social Media: Pens A Note

Zaira Wasim, the former actress recently took to her official Instagram page to make a special request to her fans and followers. In her Instagram post, Zaira Wasim has requested her fans once again to take down her pictures from the fan pages and other social media platforms, as she is about to begin a new chapter in her life.

Read the former actress's post, here...

The former actress began her post, saying "Dear fanpages, I am once again asking you to read my message.".

"Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything,

It is because of this care and consideration that y'all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same. It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them.

I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything. I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim.", wrote the Sky Is Pink actress in her post.

Zaira Wasim captioned her post "A message I had shared with my fan pages last year. Sharing it again just in case you haven't read it before :))". The former actress ended her Instagram post with a Baby Yodha Gif, that says "Please".

