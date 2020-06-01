Zaira Wasim Reacts To Fury Over Her Locust Attack Tweet: ‘None Of The Opinions Define My Intentions’

Former actress Zaira Wasim's tweet relating the locust attacks to people's arrogance, by quoting a religious verse, caused netizens to react with anger. The furore caused Zaira to quit social media for a couple of days. However, she has now returned, and written a lengthy note on how her tweet was taken completely out of context.

Zaira responded to a tweet by Canadian journalist Tarek Fateh, who wrote, "Indian Muslim actress @ZairaWasimmm mocks her own countrymen as being victims of Allah's wrath. This is how she explains locust swarm."

Zaira started off, "While I too agree making claims like this is wrath or a curse' when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It's a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone."

She added, "My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I'm not even going to explain, for I'm only accountable to Allah and not His creation," she added. "The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it."

"P.S I am not an actress anymore," signed off Zaira.

“So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”



-Qur’an 7:133 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 27, 2020

Zaira quit her career as an actress after The Sky Is Pink, a 2019 film directed by Shonali Bose, also starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

