Zaira Wasim Shares The Plight Of Residents Of Kashmir: 'Kashmiris Continue To Exist And Suffer'

Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink, recently shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page where she shared the plight of residents in Kashmir. The former actor in her post mentioned how "Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer".

Zaira took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration। There's a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty.

Asking a multitude of questions, she continued, "Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren't we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?"

The 19-year-old crticized the authorities and wrote, "Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn't make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we're being subjected to? "

She further warned that the rosy picture that the media has been painting about the reality of Kashmir is not to be believed and continued in her post, "Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long....none of us really know!"

The Indian government had shut down the internet services in the Valley from August 5, 2019 to January 25, 2020, after Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Zaira had stirred a controversy last year when she announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, stating that it interfered with her faith and religion. "I officially declare my disassociation with this field (film industry)... This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)," Zaira wrote on her Facebook page.

