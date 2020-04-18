Zaira Wasim Urges Fans Not To Praise Her; Says 'It Is Dangerous For My Iman'

Zaira Wasim is back in news for her social media post. This time, the Dangal actress has penned a long note, in which she has urged fans to stop praising her, as 'it isn't gratifying at all' for her. She has said that she isn't as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is 'dangerous' for her.

On Saturday, the actress posted a long note which read, "Asalamualaykum everyone! While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn't gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman."

She further continued in her post, "I'm not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran."

Earlier, the actress had posted a lengthy post on her Instagram page to share the plight of Kashmiris.

Last year, Zaira hit the headlines when she announced her dissociation from films, saying that it interfered with her faith and religion. "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else," wrote the actress in her post.

Speaking about work, Zaira was last seen in Farhan Akhtar-Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink. Before that she starred in Aamir Khan's Dangal, for which she even bagged a National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

