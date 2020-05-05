Zareen Khan Reveals Why She Used To Keep Staring At Salman Khan All The Time During Veer!

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. Since then, the actress has been in touch with the superstar. Recently, while interacting with Fever Digital as part of their new initiative, 100 Hours 100 Stars, Zareen shared a memory from Veer days.

The actress revealed, "I used to keep staring at him all the time as I couldn't believe it was real." When quizzed if she is aware of how Salman has been spending his time during lockdown, she said that it is on Instagram for all to see. She revealed that she occasionally chats with him through messages.

Zareen is currently living with her younger sister, mother and grandfather at her Bandra residence in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

On being asked how the lockdown has changed her life, the Veer actress said, "I have learnt to never take anything for granted. I have also realised how much hard work house helps put in, at not just one house but multiple houses in a day. There are days when we feel like not doing some chores but they don't have that choice and do that every single day. They do it irrespective of their own problems. This is the time of realisation and appreciation."

The actress also opened up about her daily schedule and said, "It's the month of Ramzan so we have sehri early morning and then wake up only by 2pm. Then I get busy with my share of household chores. Chores which can be done in an hour, I take about three hours to do it. In the evening, I connect with my fans through social media. I have recently joined TikTok and have opened a YouTube channel. If I am lucky enough to get some time, I watch belly dancing videos and try some easy recipes as I don't know how to cook. I really don't know how my day passes by."

Zareen said that she doesn't identify with the celebrities who claim to be sitting idle during their time at home.

"I really don't know who are these people, they must be very lucky with many servants around them. There are many who post pictures of them spending their time eating and sleeping, I consider them very lucky. I have so many things to do at home," said the actress.

During the conversation, Zareen also revealed that she and the late actor Irrfan Khan were in talks for a film called Divine Lovers long ago, but it couldn't be finalized. Reacting to the Angrezi Medium actor's demise, she said, "It is believed among Muslims that those who die during the month of Ramazan get to go to jannat (heaven)."

Zareen Khan Reacts To Being Body-shamed: I Have A Lot Of Empathy Towards The Trollers

Zareen Khan Was Dropped From A Movie For Not Looking Like A 'Rural Girl'