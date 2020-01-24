Zareen Khan Wins Best Actress For LGBTQ Film 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' At RIFF

Zareen Khan's upcoming release Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, has already bagged the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival in New York. And the actress is now garnered love for her role in the film at the Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF).

Zareen at RIFF was presented with the Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele. While sharing her big win on social media, she also mentioned, the win is very close to her since, she received this award on the same day where she embarked her journey, 10 years ago in Bollywood.

The Instagram caption also read, "I feel overwhelmed on receiving this award. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele already won the best film award in South Asian international film awards that happened in New York. And now Rajasthan International film festival has awarded me the best actress Hindi feature film."

"This award is going to always be very special for me because, I received it exactly on the same day that marked my 10 years in this industry and also from the same city where my first film Veer was shot," she added.

Talking about the film, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Zareen Khan told ANI, "My next film is 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' which is a beautiful human story about two individuals. The story of this movie is quite near to my heart as many of my friends belong to LGBTQ community. I have seen their struggles as they can roam freely outside but can't tell about themselves to their families. It is high time that they should get justice,"

The film's screenplay was also selected as one of the ten best screenplays from Asia in November 2018, for the Official Selection at the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) in Singapore.

Helmed by Harish Vyas, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele also stars Anshuman Jha, it is scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2020 release alongside, Love Aaj Kal.

