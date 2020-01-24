Zareen Khan Wins Best Actress For LGBTQ Film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' At RIFF 2020

Zareen Khan's upcoming release Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele had bagged the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival in New York. And the actress has now garnered love for her role in the film at the Rajasthan International Film Festival (RIFF) 2020, held in Jaipur from 18-22 January.

Zareen Khan was presented with the Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele at RIFF 2020. While sharing her big win on social media, she also mentioned that the win is very close to her since she received this award on the same day that she had embarked her journey 10 years ago in Bollywood. It was also in Jaipur that her debut Bollywood film, the Salman Khan starrer Veer, was shot.

The Instagram caption by Zareen also read, "I feel overwhelmed on receiving this award. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele already won the best film award in South Asian international film awards that happened in New York. And now Rajasthan International film festival has awarded me the best actress Hindi feature film."

"This award is going to always be very special for me because, I received it exactly on the same day that marked my 10 years in this industry and also from the same city where my first film Veer was shot," she added.

Talking about Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, Zareen Khan told ANI, "My next film is 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' which is a beautiful human story about two individuals. The story of this movie is quite near to my heart, as many of my friends belong to the LGBTQ community. I have seen their struggles, as they can roam freely outside but can't tell about themselves to their families. It is high time that they should get justice."

The film's screenplay was also selected as one of the 10 best screenplays from Asia in November 2018 for the Official Selection at the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) in Singapore.

Helmed by Harish Vyas, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele also stars Anshuman Jha and Gurfateh Pirzada. it is scheduled for a Valentine's Day (February 14) 2020 release alongside the new version of Love Aaj Kal which has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Ayushmann Khurrana Is Making LGBTQA+ Proud With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer