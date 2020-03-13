Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancels Ceremony For General Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Read Details

The global coronavirus outbreak has affected the entertainment industry in India as well. With theatres remaining shut in a few states to makers postponing the release dates of films, every precautionary measure is being taken to ensure that the pandemic doesn't spread in the country.

The Zee Cine Awards 2020, which is touted to be one of the most-awaited award functions, has been cancelled for general public amid the coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the award ceremony will now only be shot for the purpose of broadcasting and fans who have purchased tickets will get a refund.

A statement issued by Zee TV and Zee Cinema reads, "As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the Covid-19, the ceremony for Zee's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on Zee TV and Zee Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before tv on Zee5."

Not just Zee Cine Awards, even IIFA awards 2020, which were supposed to be held in Bhopal in the month of March, have also been postponed to a later date.

