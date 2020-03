Zee Cine Awards 2020: Hrithik Roshan Grooves On Ghungroo; Sara Ali Khan Shakes A Leg With Govinda

Last night, Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai and amidst all the coronavirus scare, celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Rajkummar Rao attended the award night. We are here with the inside videos from the do wherein you can spot your favourite celebs setting the stage on fire!

Hrithik Roshan, who delivered a blockbuster last year (2019), i.e., War, grooved on 'Ghungroo' and left the audience all enthralled. We must say that it is always a pleasure to watch Hrithik dancing because no one can burn the stage like he does. Don't you agree?

Coronavirus Pandemic: Hrithik Roshan And Salman Khan Postpone International Tours

In another video, we spotted Sara Ali Khan dancing with the legend Govinda on 'Mirchi Lagi' and look who's cheering with all his enthusiasm for the duo? None other than, Kartik Aaryan! Too cute, right?

Among all the celebrities, Ranveer Singh also gave an electrifying performance and dedicated his performance to the dancing legend, Govinda. Dressed in a quirky colourful jacket, Ranveer looked super cool and we just can't stop crushing over him! Deepika, you are one lucky woman. We wish we could tell you how much we girls envy you!

We also got our hands on a funny video from Zee Cine Awards featuring Kartik, Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana, wherein the trio can be seen doing a funny pregnant dance. We don't know much details about their funny dance. Hence, we are surely looking forward to the broadcasting of the award night!

While, on one side, celebs like Ranveer and Hrithik set the stage on fire, Nora Fatehi, on the other side, took the hotness quotient of the event to an entire different level with her killer performance and mind-blowing dance moves. Have a dekko!