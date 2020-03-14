Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu Walk Away With Trophies

'Teen Ka Tadka' For Ranveer

Ranveer Singh continued his winning streak as he walked away with three trophies for Gully Boy- 'Best Actor in a Leading Role', 'Song of the Year', 'Best On-screen Pair'. Later, he took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself with his three trophies and wrote, "Best Actor in a Leading Role Song of the Year Best On-screen Pair #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings."

Ranveer's Wife Deepika Reacted Like This On His Big Win

Deepika's PDA on Ranveer's winning picture went viral as she commented, "Hi, Your soo handsome.... Okay Bye..." Gosh, these two are all things adorable!

Taapsee Flaunts Her Winning Trophy

Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actor (Female) award for her Badla. She later posted the photo of her trophy on her Instagram story and captioned it, "The first one for ‘Naina Sethi'"

Siddhant Chaturvedi Wins Two Awards

The actor walked away with two awards for Gully Boy- 'Best Debut' and 'Best on-screen Pair' (which he shared with Ranveer Singh)

Kartik Aaryan Bags 'Best Actor In A Comic Role' Award

Sharing a picture of himself all smiles with his trophy, the actor wrote, "#ChintuTyagi ne jitaya👨🏻 Best Actor in a Comic Role 🙏🏻🏆 @zeecineawards "Pati ka role kyun karna hai? Muchhon wala character kyun karna hai? Weight kyun badhana hai?" Isiliye doston, isiliye!! ❤️🔥."

Ayushmann Khurrana Strikes A Pose With His Trophy

The Dream Girl actor won the 'Best Entertainer Of The Year' award.