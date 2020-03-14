Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu Walk Away With Trophies
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards took place in Mumbai, last night, without any general public and red carpet event. The award ceremony, which was supposed to be a starry night, will now be telecasted on TV as a pre-recorded programme.
Several Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Govinda, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others shot for their performances, which will be later telecasted on the tube.
While scrolling through our Instagram feed, we came across few snaps of actors who won big at Zee Cine Awards 2020. Have a look at them here.
'Teen Ka Tadka' For Ranveer
Ranveer Singh continued his winning streak as he walked away with three trophies for Gully Boy- 'Best Actor in a Leading Role', 'Song of the Year', 'Best On-screen Pair'. Later, he took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself with his three trophies and wrote, "Best Actor in a Leading Role Song of the Year Best On-screen Pair #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings."
Ranveer's Wife Deepika Reacted Like This On His Big Win
Deepika's PDA on Ranveer's winning picture went viral as she commented, "Hi, Your soo handsome.... Okay Bye..." Gosh, these two are all things adorable!
Taapsee Flaunts Her Winning Trophy
Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actor (Female) award for her Badla. She later posted the photo of her trophy on her Instagram story and captioned it, "The first one for ‘Naina Sethi'"
Siddhant Chaturvedi Wins Two Awards
The actor walked away with two awards for Gully Boy- 'Best Debut' and 'Best on-screen Pair' (which he shared with Ranveer Singh)
Kartik Aaryan Bags 'Best Actor In A Comic Role' Award
Sharing a picture of himself all smiles with his trophy, the actor wrote, "#ChintuTyagi ne jitaya👨🏻 Best Actor in a Comic Role 🙏🏻🏆 @zeecineawards "Pati ka role kyun karna hai? Muchhon wala character kyun karna hai? Weight kyun badhana hai?" Isiliye doston, isiliye!! ❤️🔥."
Ayushmann Khurrana Strikes A Pose With His Trophy
The Dream Girl actor won the 'Best Entertainer Of The Year' award.
