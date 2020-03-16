Zee Cine Awards: Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor Award For Super 30; Anand Kumar Says He Is Proud

After achieving the victorious Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently, Hrithik won the best actor award for his performance in Super 30 at Zee Cine Awards.

सुपर30 में ऐतिहासिक अदाकारी के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर अवार्ड से सम्मानित होने पर @iHrithik जी सुपर 30 परिवार को गर्व है. वैसे आपको सबसे बड़ा अवार्ड तो दर्शकों ने ही दे दिया है. कल जब 8 महीने बाद भी स्टार गोल्ड पर सुपर 30 फिल्म आ रही थी तब मेरा इनबॉक्स एक बार फिर से बधाईयों से फुल हो गया pic.twitter.com/H13oivt3Fp — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) March 16, 2020

Hrithik Roshan who can easily mould himself in every character given this time had a challenge in front to prove himself in Super 30. When the audiences understood that Hrithik would be playing the character of Anand Kumar, it kept the audience wondering as there were no similarities between the character of Anand Kumar and Hrithik.

The actor giving his best proved everyone wrong when the movie finally hit the screens. The audiences had applauds for giving such a performance on-screen and acing the character flawlessly. The audiences were stunned to see such a well-polished performance given by Hrithik.

The movie reiterates how phenomenal performer Hrithik was in the film. The actor from the beginning showed his versatility as an actor where the actor played double roles in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, after which the actor played the character of an Emperor in Jodhaa Akbar, stirring things up Hrithik aced the character of a blind man in Kaabil, followed by the character of Ethan Mascarenhas who is a quadriplegic and the latest one being Khalid in War.

The actor left no stone unturned treated his fans with two distinct characters in War and Super 30 in a span of just two months.

It was obvious that after giving such phenomenal on-screen performances one after the other and always treating the fans with something new and unique, Hrithik truly deserves every bit of the award.