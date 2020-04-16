Zoa Morani On Battling COVID-19: 'I Lost Patience At Times, But My Yoga Was A Blessing & Strength'

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's elder daughter, Zoa Morani, was recently discharged from the hospital after two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. The actress had earlier tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus on April 7, post which she was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the Always Kabhi Kabhi actress opened up about how she developed symptoms for COVID-19. Zoa was quoted as saying, "I had mild fever, and then it worsened over a week, with dry cough, headache and fatigue. It was as if my immunity had taken a hit. When it started, the first thing I did was isolate myself from my parents as I live with them. I also started drinking immunity building drinks like kaada, haldi and tulsi paani, basically lots of fluid."

The actress said that although she had a hunch she would test positive, she wasn't prepared for the actual moment her results came through.

Speaking about her treatment, Zoa revealed, "I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself 'there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation. Being in that isolation ICU was some experience." The thought of not needing the help of a ventilator or oxygen mask kept her going.

The actress revealed that she was quite tense when her dad and sister Shaza also tested positive, but doing yoga helped her calm down.

"God knew this was to happen, so he prepared me in advance. I've been an avid ashtanga yoga practitioner since six years, which teaches us how to handle the mind, body and lungs. Pranayam and surya namaskar were my true companions even through the symptoms. My dad has a heart problem since a few years, but he is fighting it well, and my sister got intense headaches, but she was good with eating healthy. My symptoms continued for 21 days, I lost patience at times, but my yoga was a blessing and strength," the tabloid quoted Zoa as saying.

Zoa has recovered now but, she has been advised plenty of rest. Speaking about it, she signed off, "My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing. I have been asked to take a lot of rest, drink a lot of water, kaada five times a day. I am in strict isolation in my room for fourteen days, and also sleeping early so my body heals naturally."

