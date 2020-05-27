Zoa Morani On Donating Plasma For The Second Time: Last Time It Helped Get A Patient Out Of ICU

Zoa Morani Goes For Round 2 Of Plasma Donation

Posting a picture of herself in the middle of a plasma donation process on her Instagram page, Zoa wrote, "Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor "hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone" #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmaTherapy."

The official Instagram page of BMC also shared Zoa's post and wrote, "Thank you."

When Zoa Donated Her Plasma For The First Time

After recovering from COVID-19, the Always Kabhi Kabhi actress had donated her first round of blood for plasma trials in the second week of May.

She had shared a bunch of pictures from the hospital and had captioned them as, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover."

Earlier, Zoa Opened Up About Her COVID-19 Treatment While Speaking With A Tabloid

She was quoted as saying, "I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself 'there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation. Being in that isolation ICU was some experience." She said, "My symptoms continued for 21 days. I lost patience at times, but my yoga was a blessing and strength."

Zoa Penned A Heartfelt Note On Father Karim Morani's Return Post COVID-19 Recovery

The actress had penned an emotional note expressing her happiness that her family was free from the Novel Coronavirus. "#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital," read a part of her lengthy Instagram post.